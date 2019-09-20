Reviewing Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)’s and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s results

Both Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment Corporation 10 0.96 N/A -0.06 0.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.50 N/A 0.92 21.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Penn National Gaming Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn National Gaming Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.69 is Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.68%. Competitively Penn National Gaming Inc. has an average target price of $25, with potential upside of 26.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn National Gaming Inc. looks more robust than Caesars Entertainment Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.27% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Penn National Gaming Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesars Entertainment Corporation -0.92% -1.25% 30.11% 32.14% 7.64% 74.37% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Caesars Entertainment Corporation has stronger performance than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Summary

Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.