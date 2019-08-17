Reviewing Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)’s and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI)’s results

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment Corporation 10 0.93 N/A -0.06 0.00 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 47 1.28 N/A 1.44 31.40

Demonstrates Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Eldorado Resorts Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0.00% 3.8% 0.5% Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Eldorado Resorts Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caesars Entertainment Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Eldorado Resorts Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Eldorado Resorts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s upside potential is 6.06% at a $12.25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Eldorado Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.27% and 87.3%. Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Eldorado Resorts Inc. has 24.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesars Entertainment Corporation -0.92% -1.25% 30.11% 32.14% 7.64% 74.37% Eldorado Resorts Inc. -0.62% -5.29% -5.67% 0.47% 8.46% 24.61%

For the past year Caesars Entertainment Corporation was more bullish than Eldorado Resorts Inc.

Summary

Eldorado Resorts Inc. beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 12 casinos. It also operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. In addition, the company provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood, and The High Roller, a 550-foot observation wheel. Further, it operates an entertainment production studio in Las Vegas. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.