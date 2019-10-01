Reviewing CAE Inc. (CAE)’s and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s results

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. 26 3.55 265.77M 0.94 28.77 Woodward Inc. 107 1.37 56.37M 3.84 29.19

Demonstrates CAE Inc. and Woodward Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Woodward Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CAE Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CAE Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 1,041,010,575.79% 14.6% 5.3% Woodward Inc. 52,706,872.37% 15.8% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

CAE Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. From a competition point of view, Woodward Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Woodward Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Woodward Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CAE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CAE Inc. and Woodward Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.3% and 76.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of CAE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Woodward Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81%

For the past year CAE Inc. has weaker performance than Woodward Inc.

Summary

Woodward Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.