Reviewing CAE Inc. (CAE)’s and Its Rivals results

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of CAE Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CAE Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CAE Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.60% 5.30% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CAE Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. N/A 24 28.77 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

CAE Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CAE Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.50 2.50

As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CAE Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year CAE Inc. has stronger performance than CAE Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CAE Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s peers have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. CAE Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Volatility & Risk

CAE Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s peers are 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Dividends

CAE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CAE Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.