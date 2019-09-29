Reviewing CAE Inc. (CAE)’s and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s results

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE Inc. 26 3.55 265.77M 0.94 28.77 Elbit Systems Ltd. 159 0.00 24.44M 4.86 32.87

In table 1 we can see CAE Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Elbit Systems Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CAE Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. CAE Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CAE Inc. and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE Inc. 1,038,975,762.31% 14.6% 5.3% Elbit Systems Ltd. 15,400,126.02% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.78 shows that CAE Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Elbit Systems Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.3% of CAE Inc. shares and 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares. 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.69% 6.33% 13.7% 29.67% 33.3% 39.98%

For the past year CAE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Summary

CAE Inc. beats Elbit Systems Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.