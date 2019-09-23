Reviewing Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)’s and American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK)’s results

As Water Utilities companies, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) and American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz Inc. 11 774.92 N/A -1.12 0.00 American Water Works Company Inc. 114 6.29 N/A 3.25 35.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cadiz Inc. and American Water Works Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz Inc. 0.00% 34.3% -38% American Water Works Company Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cadiz Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company Inc.’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

Cadiz Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, American Water Works Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cadiz Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Water Works Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cadiz Inc. and American Water Works Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Water Works Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of American Water Works Company Inc. is $128, which is potential 4.42% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Cadiz Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.2% of American Water Works Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cadiz Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Water Works Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadiz Inc. 2.46% -8.46% 6.92% 6.08% -18.34% 5.05% American Water Works Company Inc. 0.68% -0.82% 7.17% 22.45% 31.07% 26.45%

For the past year Cadiz Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Water Works Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors American Water Works Company Inc. beats Cadiz Inc.

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.