Reviewing Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

Both Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 63 9.41 N/A 1.39 49.45 SecureWorks Corp. 17 1.89 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -5.5% -3.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$60.8 is Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -19.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 81.7%. About 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.3% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% SecureWorks Corp. -2.83% -6.69% -15.48% 7.4% 66.45% 5.74%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has stronger performance than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.