Reviewing Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 61 9.33 N/A 1.39 49.45 Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.01 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Carbon Black Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$60.5 is Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -17.03%. On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential upside is 1.14% and its average price target is $18.67. The data provided earlier shows that Carbon Black Inc. appears more favorable than Cadence Design Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 64.8%. 1.1% are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. was more bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.