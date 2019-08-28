Reviewing Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)’s and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s results

This is a contrast between Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation 19 3.22 N/A 1.95 8.77 Bank OZK 30 3.38 N/A 3.19 9.60

In table 1 we can see Cadence Bancorporation and Bank OZK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bank OZK is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cadence Bancorporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bank OZK, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.2% Bank OZK 0.00% 11.2% 1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cadence Bancorporation and Bank OZK.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50 Bank OZK 0 0 0 0.00

Cadence Bancorporation’s upside potential currently stands at 64.17% and an $24.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of Cadence Bancorporation shares and 88.2% of Bank OZK shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Cadence Bancorporation shares. Comparatively, 1% are Bank OZK’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Bancorporation 3% -17.28% -23.45% -10.5% -38.28% 2.15% Bank OZK -1.42% 2.48% -6.23% -3.2% -24.72% 33.95%

For the past year Cadence Bancorporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank OZK.

Summary

Bank OZK beats on 10 of the 10 factors Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.