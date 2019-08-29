Reviewing CACI International Inc (CACI)’s and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)’s results

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 198 1.08 N/A 10.23 21.04 Presidio Inc. 15 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CACI International Inc and Presidio Inc. Presidio Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CACI International Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CACI International Inc is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CACI International Inc and Presidio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CACI International Inc is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Presidio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CACI International Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CACI International Inc and Presidio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of CACI International Inc is $230, with potential upside of 6.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CACI International Inc and Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.51% of CACI International Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 0.83% 2.84% 13.22% 35.45% 25.82% 49.38% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year CACI International Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Presidio Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 10 of the 11 factors Presidio Inc.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.