Reviewing CACI International Inc (CACI)’s and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s results

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 183 1.09 N/A 10.23 19.77 Gartner Inc. 147 3.78 N/A 1.72 88.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gartner Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CACI International Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CACI International Inc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gartner Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CACI International Inc and Gartner Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

CACI International Inc is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.52. Gartner Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CACI International Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Gartner Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. CACI International Inc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gartner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CACI International Inc and Gartner Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 2 2.67 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CACI International Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 2.66% and an $215.25 average price target. Competitively Gartner Inc. has an average price target of $147, with potential downside of -12.05%. The data provided earlier shows that CACI International Inc appears more favorable than Gartner Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.2% of CACI International Inc shares and 0% of Gartner Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.51% of CACI International Inc shares. Comparatively, Gartner Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38% Gartner Inc. -0.74% -4.6% 7.83% 3.34% 13.18% 19.34%

For the past year CACI International Inc has stronger performance than Gartner Inc.

Summary

CACI International Inc beats Gartner Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.