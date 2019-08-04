Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.29 N/A 1.60 12.01 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.69 N/A 0.48 21.84

Table 1 highlights Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WPX Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is presently more affordable than WPX Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. WPX Energy Inc.’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential is 47.13% at a $26.88 average target price. Competitively the average target price of WPX Energy Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 85.38% upside. The results provided earlier shows that WPX Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 99.7% respectively. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats WPX Energy Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.