Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s results

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 4.39 N/A 1.60 16.52 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 5 8.31 N/A 0.39 10.83

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.5% 16.3% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.06 beta and it is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average target price is $27.33, while its potential upside is 14.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.8% respectively. 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -2.79% -22.74% -2.56% -23.3% -40.54% -12.92%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.