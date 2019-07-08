Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 32.50% 16.30% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation N/A 25 16.52 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 5 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

With consensus target price of $27.2, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a potential upside of 13.95%. The potential upside of the competitors is 78.39%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 3.05% -3.65% 7.2% 2.93% 13.28% 17.94% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s rivals beat Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.