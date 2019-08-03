Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)’s results

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.29 N/A 1.60 12.01 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.95 N/A 0.20 8.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 49.59% and an $27.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.