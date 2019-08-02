Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)’s results

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.29 N/A 1.60 12.01 Delek Logistics Partners LP 31 1.22 N/A 2.57 12.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP. Delek Logistics Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Delek Logistics Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 49.59% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Delek Logistics Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 23.5%. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance while Delek Logistics Partners LP has 13.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.