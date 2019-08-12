Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.13 N/A 1.60 12.01 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.69 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Barnwell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.88 is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 54.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 34.6% respectively. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.