Reviewing Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)’s and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s results

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 107 4.03 N/A 5.15 21.19 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 21 5.37 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 9.1% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -2.7% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 3 13 2.81

Meanwhile, Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s consensus target price is $24.69, while its potential upside is 1.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.2% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -9.5% -10.65% 10.36% 5.66% -2.77% 14.33% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.19% -2.57% 19.75% 40.94% 5.34% 42.68%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.