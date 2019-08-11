Reviewing Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)’s and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s results

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 111 3.67 N/A 4.00 30.45 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 1.87 N/A 1.48 15.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 27.83% upside potential and an average price target of $148. Meanwhile, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 43.54%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.15% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares and 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has stronger performance than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.