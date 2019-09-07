Reviewing Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)’s and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 114 3.96 N/A 4.00 30.45 Cree Inc. 58 4.47 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Cree Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9% Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta means Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cree Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation are 3.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Cree Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Cree Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Cree Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cree Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s upside potential is 13.81% at a $148 consensus target price. On the other hand, Cree Inc.’s potential upside is 19.31% and its consensus target price is $54.67. Based on the results shown earlier, Cree Inc. is looking more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Cree Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.15% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cree Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58% Cree Inc. -0.11% 4.79% -4.01% 25.82% 34.21% 45.37%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation was less bullish than Cree Inc.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Cree Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.