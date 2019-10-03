Reviewing Cabot Corporation (CBT)’s and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s results

We are contrasting Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 42 1.21 57.06M 3.69 12.11 Westlake Chemical Corporation 62 1.88 34.89M 5.97 11.31

Table 1 highlights Cabot Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cabot Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cabot Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 134,925,514.31% 23.9% 8.5% Westlake Chemical Corporation 56,102,267.25% 14% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Corporation has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cabot Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cabot Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Cabot Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -6.34% and an $40.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Westlake Chemical Corporation is $70, which is potential 15.19% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Westlake Chemical Corporation looks more robust than Cabot Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cabot Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 29.4%. 0.1% are Cabot Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Cabot Corporation was more bullish than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats on 9 of the 15 factors Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.