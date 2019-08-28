Reviewing Cabot Corporation (CBT)’s and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 44 0.65 N/A 3.69 12.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company 457 2.68 N/A 11.57 44.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cabot Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The Sherwin-Williams Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cabot Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cabot Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cabot Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 6 7 2.54

Cabot Corporation has a consensus price target of $40.5, and a 6.75% upside potential. Meanwhile, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s consensus price target is $498.85, while its potential downside is -3.21%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cabot Corporation is looking more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 78.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cabot Corporation shares. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year Cabot Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Cabot Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.