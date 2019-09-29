Reviewing Cabot Corporation (CBT)’s and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s results

This is a contrast between Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 42 1.25 57.06M 3.69 12.11 Balchem Corporation 94 1.32 32.12M 2.37 43.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Balchem Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cabot Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 136,116,412.21% 23.9% 8.5% Balchem Corporation 34,108,527.13% 11.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Corporation’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Balchem Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Balchem Corporation has 3.5 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Corporation and Balchem Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Cabot Corporation is $40.5, with potential downside of -9.25%. Meanwhile, Balchem Corporation’s average price target is $100, while its potential upside is 1.72%. The results provided earlier shows that Balchem Corporation appears more favorable than Cabot Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares and 88.8% of Balchem Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Balchem Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year Cabot Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Balchem Corporation.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.