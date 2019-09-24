Reviewing Cable One Inc. (CABO)’s and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s results

Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGLD) are two firms in the Diversified Communication Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,137 6.49 N/A 28.46 42.75 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 39 0.00 N/A -8.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cable One Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cable One Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0.00% -131.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cable One Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cable One Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cable One Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cable One Inc. and Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cable One Inc. has a 8.85% upside potential and an average price target of $1364.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Cable One Inc. shares and 16.9% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. shares. Insiders held 1% of Cable One Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 77.1% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. 13.22% 19.7% -17.78% -37.23% -86.88% -76.76%

For the past year Cable One Inc. had bullish trend while Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.