Reviewing Cable One Inc. (CABO)’s and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW)’s results

Both Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and Glowpoint Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Communication Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,097 6.59 N/A 28.46 42.75 Glowpoint Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% Glowpoint Inc. 0.00% -77.8% -68.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cable One Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Glowpoint Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cable One Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Glowpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Glowpoint Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cable One Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cable One Inc. and Glowpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Glowpoint Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$1150 is Cable One Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Cable One Inc. shares and 2.5% of Glowpoint Inc. shares. About 1% of Cable One Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.4% of Glowpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% Glowpoint Inc. -4.9% -9.35% -30.67% -25.95% -46.11% -23.02%

For the past year Cable One Inc. had bullish trend while Glowpoint Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats Glowpoint Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Glowpoint, Inc. provides managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration products and services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offer scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enable its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services. The company also provides network services, which offer secure traffic of video, data, and Internet. Its networking solutions comprise Cloud Connect Video, which provides the customerÂ’s office locations with a video network connection to the Glowpoint Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect Converge that offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions for customers who require a converged network; and Cloud Connect Cross Connect, which allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to the companyÂ’s data center. In addition, the company offers professional services, including onsite support, or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of a customer; and resells video equipment. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, and small and medium enterprises in various industries through a direct sales force and indirect sales channels. Glowpoint, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.