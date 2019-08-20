Reviewing Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.70 N/A 1.24 15.39 Wintrust Financial Corporation 71 2.65 N/A 5.81 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Byline Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation. Wintrust Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Byline Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Wintrust Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Byline Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Byline Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 28.62% and its consensus price target is $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Byline Bancorp Inc. and Wintrust Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 91.1% respectively. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.25% -2.51% -5.25% -0.72% -18.73% 7.6%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation beats Byline Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.