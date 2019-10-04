Reviewing Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s results

This is a contrast between Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 18 1.16 22.96M 1.24 15.39 Associated Banc-Corp 20 1.68 156.94M 1.90 11.42

Table 1 highlights Byline Bancorp Inc. and Associated Banc-Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Associated Banc-Corp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Byline Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc-Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 129,864,253.39% 6.4% 0.8% Associated Banc-Corp 798,270,600.20% 9% 1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Byline Bancorp Inc. and Associated Banc-Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Associated Banc-Corp 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.93% for Byline Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Byline Bancorp Inc. and Associated Banc-Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 75.3%. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Associated Banc-Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Associated Banc-Corp 1.45% 2.31% -3.69% -0.96% -21.06% 9.5%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Banc-Corp.

Summary

Associated Banc-Corp beats on 10 of the 13 factors Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services. Its Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and on-line investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also offers administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 28, 2017, the company operated 200 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.