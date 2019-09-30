Reviewing Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s results

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have been rivals in the Discount Variety Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores Inc. 189 2.05 65.37M 6.00 30.14 Walmart Inc. 114 5.27 1.40B 3.08 35.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Burlington Stores Inc. and Walmart Inc. Walmart Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Burlington Stores Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Burlington Stores Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Walmart Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores Inc. 34,634,947.55% 173% 11.5% Walmart Inc. 1,224,097,228.29% 11.8% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Burlington Stores Inc. has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Walmart Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Burlington Stores Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Burlington Stores Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Walmart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Burlington Stores Inc. and Walmart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Walmart Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Burlington Stores Inc. has a consensus target price of $207.29, and a 4.12% upside potential. Competitively Walmart Inc. has a consensus target price of $123.5, with potential upside of 4.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Walmart Inc. seems more appealing than Burlington Stores Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares and 30.5% of Walmart Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Burlington Stores Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Walmart Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Burlington Stores Inc. -0.69% 5.85% 6.27% 6.29% 19.92% 11.11% Walmart Inc. -1.45% -0.22% 8.9% 16.43% 24.19% 18.5%

For the past year Burlington Stores Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Walmart Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Walmart Inc. beats Burlington Stores Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Burlington, New Jersey.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. It operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. The company operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications. It offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products, which include pharmacy, optical services, clinical services, over-the-counter drugs, and other medical products. The company also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, cellular phones, cellular service plan contracts and prepaid service, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture, as well as fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, and toys. In addition, it offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment. In addition, it offers brand name merchandise, including hardgoods, softgoods, and selected private-label items, such as MemberÂ’s Mark. It operates 11,593 stores under 63 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.