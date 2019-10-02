Reviewing Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s results

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. 20 2.22 113.72M 1.87 9.20 Owens Corning 58 1.57 107.04M 4.66 12.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Builders FirstSource Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Builders FirstSource Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Owens Corning, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 578,433,367.24% 39.1% 6.9% Owens Corning 185,030,250.65% 12% 5.1%

Volatility & Risk

Builders FirstSource Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.02. In other hand, Owens Corning has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Builders FirstSource Inc. are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Owens Corning’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Builders FirstSource Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Owens Corning.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Builders FirstSource Inc. and Owens Corning.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Owens Corning 0 1 1 2.50

$21 is Builders FirstSource Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.79%. On the other hand, Owens Corning’s potential downside is -2.66% and its consensus price target is $60. The results provided earlier shows that Builders FirstSource Inc. appears more favorable than Owens Corning, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Builders FirstSource Inc. and Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 97.17% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Owens Corning’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. was more bullish than Owens Corning.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc. beats Owens Corning on 9 of the 15 factors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.