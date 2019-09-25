Reviewing Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Builders FirstSource Inc. has 92.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.22% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Builders FirstSource Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.10% 6.90% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Builders FirstSource Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource Inc. N/A 16 9.20 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Builders FirstSource Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.50 2.57

With average target price of $21, Builders FirstSource Inc. has a potential upside of 3.45%. The potential upside of the competitors is 73.56%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Builders FirstSource Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Builders FirstSource Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Builders FirstSource Inc. has stronger performance than Builders FirstSource Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Builders FirstSource Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.74 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Builders FirstSource Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.02. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s competitors are 32.45% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.