Reviewing Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Toy & Hobby Stores companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has 75.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 75.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.2% of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.20% of all Toy & Hobby Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.30%
|-8.20%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|N/A
|337.79M
|0.00
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.
|-6.15%
|-24.82%
|-22.5%
|-11.78%
|-45.26%
|8.1%
|Industry Average
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.10%
For the past year Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s stock price has growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.20 and has 0.50 Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.53 shows that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 336 owned stores, including 275 stores in North America; 60 stores in Europe; and 1 store in China, as well as 87 franchised stores in 11 countries. The company has strategic relationships with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, and Hasbro. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.
