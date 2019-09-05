Reviewing Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)’s and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG)’s results

This is a contrast between Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 38 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00 SemGroup Corporation 13 0.27 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Buckeye Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Buckeye Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1% SemGroup Corporation 0.00% -2.8% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, SemGroup Corporation has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. SemGroup Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Buckeye Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 0 2.00 SemGroup Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a -3.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $39.75. Meanwhile, SemGroup Corporation’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 40.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that SemGroup Corporation seems more appealing than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Buckeye Partners L.P. and SemGroup Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.2% and 0%. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of SemGroup Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% SemGroup Corporation 3.94% 6.03% -1.55% -22.88% -49.42% -8.06%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. had bullish trend while SemGroup Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

SemGroup Corporation beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers. The companyÂ’s Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has approximately 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of associated storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply & Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. This segment has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley, North Dakota. The companyÂ’s SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. This segment owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities in Alberta, Canada. The SemLogistics segment engages in the receipt, storage, and redelivery of clean petroleum products and crude oil at the Milford Haven site, the United Kingdom. The SemMexico segment purchases, produces, stores, and distributes liquid asphalt cement products in Mexico. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.