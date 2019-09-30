Reviewing Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL)’s and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s results

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 41 6.66 144.31M -0.60 0.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 12.89M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Buckeye Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 351,290,165.53% -2.2% -1% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 3,064,669,519.73% 38.6% -5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sanchez Midstream Partners LP is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Buckeye Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 2 0 2.00 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Buckeye Partners L.P. is $41.5, with potential upside of 1.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Buckeye Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.