Reviewing BT Group plc (BT)’s and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s results

We are comparing BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.48 9.08 Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.27 54.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BT Group plc and Telecom Argentina S.A. Telecom Argentina S.A. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BT Group plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BT Group plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina S.A., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of BT Group plc and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2%

Risk and Volatility

BT Group plc has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BT Group plc and Telecom Argentina S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Telecom Argentina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BT Group plc and Telecom Argentina S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 11% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of BT Group plc shares. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina S.A. has 59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -7.05% -10.69% -9.18% -18.63% -6.4% -11.51% Telecom Argentina S.A. -5.46% 1.94% -8.46% -18.04% -33.24% -5.4%

For the past year BT Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Telecom Argentina S.A. beats BT Group plc.