Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 48 1.60 34.66M 1.54 72.43

Table 1 demonstrates BSQUARE Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BSQUARE Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 766,161,213.09% -67.8% -40.3% SPS Commerce Inc. 71,581,990.91% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. SPS Commerce Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

BSQUARE Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 62.61% and its average price target is $78.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while SPS Commerce Inc. has 35.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.