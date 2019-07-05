Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.22 N/A -1.08 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.38 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BSQUARE Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.89 beta. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp.’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BSQUARE Corporation and Sphere 3D Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.7% and 12.3%. 0.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BSQUARE Corporation beats Sphere 3D Corp.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.