Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.23 N/A -1.08 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.06 41.88

Table 1 demonstrates BSQUARE Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.89 beta. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.7% and 13.4% respectively. About 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while SilverSun Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.