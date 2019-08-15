Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

Since BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00 Qualys Inc. 86 10.45 N/A 1.47 58.96

In table 1 we can see BSQUARE Corporation and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE Corporation has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BSQUARE Corporation and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s consensus target price is $92.71, while its potential upside is 12.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 89% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Comparatively, 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.