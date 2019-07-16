Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s results

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -1.08 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 186 23.25 N/A 2.45 83.39

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paycom Software Inc. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BSQUARE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. BSQUARE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.7% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 8.4% are Paycom Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92%

Summary

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.