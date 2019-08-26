Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s results

Since BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.69 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BSQUARE Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that BSQUARE Corporation is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Mitek Systems Inc. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BSQUARE Corporation and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 46.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Mitek Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.