Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

We are comparing BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights BSQUARE Corporation and Carbon Black Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation. Its rival Carbon Black Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Carbon Black Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Carbon Black Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a -17.15% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.