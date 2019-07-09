Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s results

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.08 0.00 Box Inc. 20 3.98 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BSQUARE Corporation and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -56.5% -35.3% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE Corporation has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Box Inc.’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BSQUARE Corporation and Box Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Meanwhile, Box Inc.’s consensus target price is $25.11, while its potential upside is 46.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BSQUARE Corporation and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.7% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Box Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation -23.74% -26.7% -26.34% -32.89% -60.26% -2.58% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend while Box Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Box Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.