Reviewing BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)’s and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s results

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.29 N/A -1.11 0.00 Appian Corporation 39 13.18 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BSQUARE Corporation and Appian Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. BSQUARE Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BSQUARE Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Appian Corporation’s consensus price target is $41, while its potential downside is -16.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares and 59.9% of Appian Corporation shares. Insiders owned 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. Comparatively, Appian Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance while Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Appian Corporation beats BSQUARE Corporation.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.