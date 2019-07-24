Reviewing Brunswick Corporation (BC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Recreational Goods Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brunswick Corporation has 95.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Brunswick Corporation has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.82% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brunswick Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 3.80% Industry Average 3.79% 18.35% 7.58%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Brunswick Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Corporation N/A 49 30.81 Industry Average 44.21M 1.17B 32.15

Brunswick Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Brunswick Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brunswick Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.33 2.92

$67.33 is the consensus price target of Brunswick Corporation, with a potential upside of 43.96%. As a group, Recreational Goods Other companies have a potential upside of 88.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Brunswick Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brunswick Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brunswick Corporation -1.92% -6.91% 1.04% -5.26% -18.72% 6.67% Industry Average 0.48% 4.93% 11.59% 10.81% 18.05% 14.30%

For the past year Brunswick Corporation has weaker performance than Brunswick Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Brunswick Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Brunswick Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.71 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Brunswick Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brunswick Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Brunswick Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Brunswick Corporation’s competitors are 1.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Dividends

Brunswick Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Brunswick Corporation’s peers beat Brunswick Corporation.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names. The companyÂ’s Boat segment offers fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; and utility boats; deck and inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats under the Sea Ray L-Class, Bayliner, Heyday, Meridian, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, Thunder Jet, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Uttern, Protector, and Legend brands. Its Fitness segment provides cardiovascular fitness equipment; and strength-training equipment, as well as engages in the billiards business. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement, Air Hockey, Brunswick, and Contender brands. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.