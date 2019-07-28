Reviewing Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s results

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation 41 3.94 N/A 1.17 35.78 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 6.85 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bruker Corporation and T2 Biosystems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.6% 9.1% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Risk & Volatility

Bruker Corporation is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bruker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, T2 Biosystems Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Bruker Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bruker Corporation and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$51.25 is Bruker Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.06%. Meanwhile, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 592.86%. The data provided earlier shows that T2 Biosystems Inc. appears more favorable than Bruker Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Bruker Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Bruker Corporation shares. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bruker Corporation -1.42% 5.46% 11.34% 23.32% 34.58% 40.14% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year Bruker Corporation had bullish trend while T2 Biosystems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.