Reviewing Bruker Corporation (BRKR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bruker Corporation has 67.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Bruker Corporation has 24.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bruker Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker Corporation 0.00% 21.60% 9.10% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bruker Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker Corporation N/A 43 41.04 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Bruker Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bruker Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

$53.14 is the average price target of Bruker Corporation, with a potential upside of 19.47%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 64.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Bruker Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bruker Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Bruker Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Bruker Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Bruker Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Bruker Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bruker Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Bruker Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bruker Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bruker Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bruker Corporation’s peers beat Bruker Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.