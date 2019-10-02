Reviewing BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)’s and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s results

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Mortgage Investment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments Corp. 14 0.00 9.87M 0.96 14.62 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 56 1.03 28.58M 5.17 11.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BRT Apartments Corp. and Walker & Dunlop Inc. Walker & Dunlop Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. BRT Apartments Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Walker & Dunlop Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BRT Apartments Corp. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments Corp. 68,494,101.32% 6.7% 1.2% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 51,163,623.34% 18% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments Corp. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BRT Apartments Corp. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Walker & Dunlop Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 16.66% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of BRT Apartments Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of BRT Apartments Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.1% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRT Apartments Corp. 2.72% 8.98% -0.21% 10.79% 8.64% 22.03% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89%

For the past year BRT Apartments Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors BRT Apartments Corp.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. The company also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets. As of December 1, 2015, it owned 30 multi-family properties located in 11 states with an aggregate of 8,807 units. The company also owned an 8.7 acre vacant parcel of land in South Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 cooperative apartments in 2 buildings in upper Manhattan, New York; and a subordinated leasehold interest in a portion of a shopping center in Yonkers, New York. BRT Realty Trust is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. BRT Realty Trust was founded in 1972 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.