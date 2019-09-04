Reviewing BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)’s and Its Peers results

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BRT Apartments Corp. has 55.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of BRT Apartments Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BRT Apartments Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments Corp. 0.00% 6.70% 1.20% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BRT Apartments Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments Corp. N/A 14 14.62 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

BRT Apartments Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio BRT Apartments Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for BRT Apartments Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.00 2.50

$16 is the average target price of BRT Apartments Corp., with a potential upside of 12.44%. The potential upside of the rivals is 68.28%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, BRT Apartments Corp. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BRT Apartments Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRT Apartments Corp. 2.72% 8.98% -0.21% 10.79% 8.64% 22.03% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year BRT Apartments Corp. has weaker performance than BRT Apartments Corp.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments Corp. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, BRT Apartments Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BRT Apartments Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BRT Apartments Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. The company also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets. As of December 1, 2015, it owned 30 multi-family properties located in 11 states with an aggregate of 8,807 units. The company also owned an 8.7 acre vacant parcel of land in South Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 cooperative apartments in 2 buildings in upper Manhattan, New York; and a subordinated leasehold interest in a portion of a shopping center in Yonkers, New York. BRT Realty Trust is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. BRT Realty Trust was founded in 1972 and is based in Great Neck, New York.