Reviewing BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)’s and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Mortgage Investment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments Corp. 14 1.76 N/A 0.96 14.62 Cohen & Company Inc. 6 0.12 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BRT Apartments Corp. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BRT Apartments Corp. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments Corp. 0.00% 6.7% 1.2% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments Corp. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cohen & Company Inc. has a 0.16 beta which is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BRT Apartments Corp. and Cohen & Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BRT Apartments Corp. is $16, with potential upside of 10.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of BRT Apartments Corp. shares and 3.2% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of BRT Apartments Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15% of Cohen & Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRT Apartments Corp. 2.72% 8.98% -0.21% 10.79% 8.64% 22.03% Cohen & Company Inc. -1.78% 5.7% -18.97% -45.19% -55.48% -42.33%

For the past year BRT Apartments Corp. had bullish trend while Cohen & Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BRT Apartments Corp. beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. The company also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets. As of December 1, 2015, it owned 30 multi-family properties located in 11 states with an aggregate of 8,807 units. The company also owned an 8.7 acre vacant parcel of land in South Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 cooperative apartments in 2 buildings in upper Manhattan, New York; and a subordinated leasehold interest in a portion of a shopping center in Yonkers, New York. BRT Realty Trust is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. BRT Realty Trust was founded in 1972 and is based in Great Neck, New York.