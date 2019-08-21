Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)’s and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s results

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation 53 8.31 N/A 1.49 36.88 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.43 N/A 0.39 17.90

In table 1 we can see Brown-Forman Corporation and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brown-Forman Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Brown-Forman Corporation is presently more expensive than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brown-Forman Corporation and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 55.6% 16.3% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Brown-Forman Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Brown-Forman Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. are 6.9 and 2.7 respectively. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brown-Forman Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brown-Forman Corporation and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brown-Forman Corporation’s upside potential is 11.78% at a $65 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brown-Forman Corporation and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.7% and 10.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -1.03% -2.39% 5.1% 17.79% 3.94% 15.2% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 2.14% 0.87% -3.57% -2.28% -15.9% 1.31%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Brown-Forman Corporation beats Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.